VIDEO: Hero troopers crash into vehicle while trying to stop wrong-way driver in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 has obtained exclusive video of state troopers putting their lives on the line to protect the community.
In June 2019, the Arizona Department of Public Safety received reports of a red Pontiac driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 in Tucson.
The first 911 call placed the vehicle near the Sunset Road exit.
A few minutes later, trooper Billy Perrin found himself face to face with the Pontiac near the Speedway exit. According to dash cam video, Perrin clipped the suspect’s car and tried to pin it against the median.
The suspect, a juvenile, was able to slip away and Perrin was left with a wrist injury. Perrin, who was not hospitalized, then got out of his vehicle to move a bumper off the shoulder.
At almost the same time, trooper Jacob Engel spotted the suspect barreling down on him about a mile down the interstate.
Engel attempted a similar maneuver as Perrin to stop the suspect.
The juvenile again was able to squeeze by and Engel crashed into the median. Engel hurt his back and his neck, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.
A third trooper, who had not been named, was able to catch the suspect near Campbell and Irvington Road. Video from that cruiser was not provided in KOLD’s public records request. A DPS spokesperson said the video may have been left out because it is an active case.
KOLD News 13 reached out to DPS to talk to troopers Perrin and Engel on Friday, Aug. 2. Both were unavailable to comment on the case, likely because it is still going through the court system.
The juvenile was was arrested and booked on one count of DUI, three counts of aggravated assault on an officer, four counts of criminal damage and 10 counts of endangerment.
