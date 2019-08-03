FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat sticks around!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Small chances of storms stick around through the weekend as temps climb even higher. About 6-8 degrees above average through the beginning of next week! Better storm chances come by the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Any storms end. Party cloudy with overnight lows falling in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 104F.
MONDAY: 20% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise partly sunny with a high of 105F.
TUESDAY: 20% chance of storms in the afternoon. A high of 103F expected.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of storms with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: 50% chance storms. Highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs get into the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
