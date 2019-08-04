MISSING: Authorities searching for 7-year-old boy last seen in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Sierra Vista Police Department in searching to locate missing 7-year-old Devin Deolak.
Devin was last seen around 2 p.m. in a residential area near Snyder Road in Sierra Vista wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, white tennis shoes. He has black hair and black framed glasses.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Sheriff’s Assist Team, Sheriff’s Deputies, and Geronimo air ship are responding to assist in the search.
Anyone with information on Devin’s location is asked to contact Sierra Vista Police at (520) 458-3311 or by calling 911.
