Sheriff: Deputies increase patrols in Cochise County

August 3, 2019 at 8:29 PM MST - Updated August 3 at 8:29 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Following the mass shooting in El Paso Saurday, sheriff’s deputies in Cochise County will be focused on busy areas in several cities and towns.

In a Facebook post to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, it states deputies will increase patrols at larger retail stores in Benson, Douglas and Sierra Vista.

The post reads in part, “These actions are marks of senseless violence against innocent people and we must remain vigilant in our own communities to ensure the safety and security of all.”

