Suspect arrested in connection to man found dead in home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Aug. 2, 2019, 58 year-old Blain K. Beckham was taken into custody in connection to a man who was found dead in his home earlier this year.
On May 31, 2019, shortly after 12 p.m., officers from Operations Division South and members from the Tucson Fire Department responded to a home in the 2100 block of S. Tucson Ave.
Upon arrival, officers found 71-year-old Fernando Broyles with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin has been notified.
Tucson Police Homicide Detectives conducted several interviews and collected evidence from the scene. It was revealed that Beckham was temporarily living at the victim’s residence.
Through interviews and evidence gathered at the scene, detectives were able to determine Beckham was involved in the murder of Broyles.
Beckham is currently being held at the Pima County Jail while the investigation is still ongoing.
Detectives are actively following up on leads and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
