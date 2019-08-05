‘Blueprint’ Technique: Tucson trainer says being prepared for an active shooter situation can save lives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many may think ‘it won’t happen to me.’
“There’s no safe place, so it’s gotta be use your eyes, use your mind, be smart," said Chance Ward.
Ward is the Head Instructor at Tucson’s Rising Phoenix Fitness & Defense, LLC. He has held active shooter training courses for law enforcement, security guards, teachers and more.
“It’s look, be smart, go here, have a plan," said Ward.
Ward stopped while in the middle of the studio’s move to a spot on Speedway Boulevard Sunday to speak with KOLD News 13 about the training the facility offers. He said they started offering the sessions to the public about three years ago.
“It’s a nightmare on every edge. But, if we can give them certain pieces that help save the majority of people or maybe a decision that’s smarter than something else they might have done in the past," said Ward.
While videos of the training may look physical, Ward said the lesson is not fully based on combat, but one’s mind. He shares a technique what he calls ‘blueprinting.’
“When you walk into a place, it’s that really quick look of where are the exits, where are the bathrooms, where are the doors, where’s the kitchens," said Ward. “Like, what’s immediate that you can get to?”
“We already know it’s bad. But if we can get you face value to it over and over and over, for lack of a better phrase, it will desensitize the initial fear," said Ward. "I don’t want to desensitization to where people don’t realize it’s a problem, that’s just naive. But, what I do want is them to be able to go, okay, this is horrible, but we’ve trained a couple things from here.”
What to do if you find yourself in an active shooting event, from ready.gov:
Be Informed
- Sign up for an active shooter training.
- If you see something, say something to an authority right away.
- Sign up to receive local emergency alerts and register your work and personal contact information with any work sponsored alert system.
- Be aware of your environment and any possible dangers.
Make a Plan
- Make a plan with your family, and ensure everyone knows what they would do, if confronted with an active shooter.
- Look for the two nearest exits anywhere you go, and have an escape path in mind & identify places you could hide.
- Understand the plans for individuals with disabilities or other access and functional needs.
During
RUN and escape, if possible.
- Getting away from the shooter or shooters is the top priority.
- Leave your belongings behind and get away.
- Help others escape, if possible, but evacuate regardless of whether others agree to follow.
- Warn and prevent individuals from entering an area where the active shooter may be.
- Call 911 when you are safe, and describe shooter, location, and weapons.
HIDE, if escape is not possible.
- Get out of the shooter’s view and stay very quiet.
- Silence all electronic devices and make sure they won’t vibrate.
- Lock and block doors, close blinds, and turn off lights.
- Don’t hide in groups- spread out along walls or hide separately to make it more difficult for the shooter.
- Try to communicate with police silently. Use text message or social media to tag your location, or put a sign in a window.
- Stay in place until law enforcement gives you the all clear.
- Your hiding place should be out of the shooter's view and provide protection if shots are fired in your direction.
FIGHT as an absolute last resort.
- Commit to your actions and act as aggressively as possible against the shooter.
- Recruit others to ambush the shooter with makeshift weapons like chairs, fire extinguishers, scissors, books, etc.
- Be prepared to cause severe or lethal injury to the shooter.
- Throw items and improvise weapons to distract and disarm the shooter.
“Wait is late. Train. Figure out the answers, get the best knowledge," said Ward. “Then you have it and you can use it if it’s there. It’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.”
Tucson Krav Maga is a training facility that offers defense classes for all ages. For more information on the classes, schedules and programs, click here.
“If you don’t prepare for it and it does happen, then it’s almost too late . That could’ve been the final moment and it’s over," Ward said. “You didn’t know what decisions to make, you didn’t come to the course ahead of time and then something bad happened.”
