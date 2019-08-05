Border Patrol arrests wanted man with handgun during human smuggling attempt

At approximately 12 a.m., Yuma Station agents were advised by a motorist that a Ford Mustang was possibly transporting migrants on Interstate 8 near the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreational Area. A short time later, they located the vehicle traveling eastbound. The vehicle drove at a high rate of speed and exited Interstate 8 in Yuma, eventually coming to a stop at an apartment complex located at 14th Avenue and 12th Street. Inside the vehicle, agents discovered four illegal aliens from Mexico wearing life vests, with wet and muddy clothing. Agents located the driver nearby attempting to hide behind a barrier. A search of the driver revealed a loaded Glock 38 handgun and 4.7 grams of methamphetamine.