Car show for El Paso, Dayton shooting victims on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We need to start driving in donations, now.
That’s what veteran Charles Green thought when he woke up Sunday morning to the news of a second mass shooting over the weekend. This time, nine people were killed at a bar in Dayton, Ohio.
“Saw the El Paso shooting and when Dayton happened, it was just too many people need too much help right now," said Green.
Green said he called the owner of Little Anthony’s Diner on Broadway Boulevard near Kolb to set up an event this week. They decided they needed to speed up the response.
“Let the talking heads deal with everything else,” said Green." We need to get money to these people for travel expense, funeral expenses, mortgages, rents, food and they need it now.”
More than a dozen owners showed up on the Sunday evening to show off their car in an effort to raise money. Green said all money will go directly to the shooting victims’ families.
“As Americans, no matter what color you are, we need to help each other and that’s what this is about," said Green.
But, the show wasn’t over after the sun went down. The veteran had a strong challenge for other car lovers across the country.
“I’m challenging every car club in the United States to put on a show, raise some money and get out there and do something to help these people," said Green. “We’re muscle cars, let’s show some muscle.”
