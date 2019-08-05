Community garden broken into in Rita Ranch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Members of the Rita Ranch Community Garden found their public work space ransacked Sunday morning.
The locked gate was broken, several sheds had been hit and multiple items were missing, according to Elizabeth Smith, Executive Director of Tucson Community Gardens.
She said a police report has been filed, but she's asking the public to be on the lookout for any stolen items on social media or Craigslist.
Those items include, but are not limited to:
- - Tools
- - Motion detector lights
- - Heavy duty garden hoses
- - Hand held sprayers
- - An irrigation box
- - Pumpkins and watermelons
A GoFundMe page has been created to help recoup some of the costs associated with the suspected crime.
