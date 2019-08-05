FIRST ALERT FORECAST: HOT to start the workweek!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Small chances of storms stick around through the beginning of the week as temps stay hot. Better storm chances come by the end of the week as temps fall back to around average in the 90s.
MONDAY: 30% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise partly sunny with a high of 105F.
TONIGHT: Any storms end. Party cloudy with overnight lows falling in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: 20% chance of storms in the afternoon. A high of 103F expected.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of storms with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: 30% chance storms. Highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs get into the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.