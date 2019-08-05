Here’s how you can help victims of mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The mass shooting on Saturday killed 22 people and hurt 26 others at an El Paso shopping center. This tragedy has left people feeling helpless and scrambling for ways to contribute.
Here are some ways you can help El Paso during this horrific time:
- Donate blood or donate money to the Red Cross mobilized in El Paso by clicking HERE.
- Donate to the El Paso victims relief funds by clicking HERE.
- Donate planned gifts or non-cash products to the El Paso Health Leadership fund by clicking HERE.
- Townsquare Media of El Paso created a fundraiser to help assist the victims and their families. Donate HERE: El Paso 08/03/19 Victims Fund.
- The Dayton Foundation is accepting funds to help people impacted by this tragedy by clicking HERE.
A police official told the Associated Press the suspect in custody is Patrick Crusius, 21, from the Dallas area.
Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said they believe most of the victims were shot at the Walmart and not the mall. Gomez said up to 3,000 shoppers were in the store at the time along with around 100 employees. The store was full of back-to-school shoppers.
Email or call KOLD News 13 with any ways to help El Paso and Dayton and we will add to this list.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.