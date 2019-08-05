IS IT YOU? Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Tucson, according to the Arizona Lottery.
The ticket for Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold at the Circle K at 4395 North Romero Road.
The lucky individual matched five out of the five numbers but not the Mega Ball number. Friday’s winning numbers were 11, 20, 26, 48, 70 with Mega Ball number 19.
Also, a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Tucson for the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 3. That ticket was sold at the Safeway at 9100 North Silverbell Road. The winning ticket matched four out of the five numbers as well as the Powerball number. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3, 6, 45, 66, 68 with Powerball number 13.
