One person dies, another seriously hurt in Oro Valley crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has died and another is in critical condition after a crash in Oro Valley on Monday, Aug. 5.
According to information from the Golder Ranch Fire District, the crash happened at the intersection of Tangerine Road and Innovation Park Drive.
The injured patient was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Drivers should avoid the area as police will be on scene for an extended period of time for the investigation. North First Avenue can be used as an alternate route from Oracle Road to Tangerine. East Rancho Vistoso Boulevard can be used to get from Oracle Road to Innovation Park Drive.
