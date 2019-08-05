Marana school district sees growth heading into new school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District says growth in the district is reflected in the addition of a school and the expansion of others.
Twin Peaks is transitioning from an elementary school to a K-8 school with seventh-graders joining the campus this year.
Aside from the school’s expansion, Principal Dondi Luce said Twin Peaks K-8 also has taken in more students because of the general growth in the area.
“In addition to Twin Peaks converting to a K-8, we also have a lot of growth in this area with the Saguaro Bloom neighborhood building out. So it’s just a big time of expansion for Twin Peaks and for our district.”
The district added a building to accommodate middle schoolers. Next year, the school will welcome eight graders - completing the transition.
Student at MCAT High School will also see changes. The school is bringing on 10th graders and adding more career tech programs such as robotics, computer networking and construction.
Principal Denise Coronado said MCAT’s programs were in high demand.
“We had had a waiting list for students to come to our programs for a number of years and now with our governing board’s support and the community, everyone’s pitched in to make these learning spaces fantastic for our kids,” Coronado said.
A school improvement bond passed in 2014 paid for both of these expansions and a new school within the district, CSTEM K-8 in the Dove Mountain area.
