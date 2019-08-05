Portion of Ina Road overpass closes because of treated waste spill

A truck spilled treated waste on the Ina Road overpass Monday, Aug. 5. (Source: KOLD News 13 Staff)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 5, 2019 at 1:09 PM MST - Updated August 5 at 1:21 PM
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A portion of the Ina Road overpass had to be temporarily closed after a truck spilled its load Monday, Aug. 5.

According to the Marana Police Department, the truck was carrying treated waste, not raw sewage.

Sgt. Jeffrey Pridgett, spokesman for the MPD, said the truck was traveling east on Ina Road from the Pima County wastewater facility when the spill happened.

The two left-turn lanes to get onto I-10 westbound were closed, as were the through lanes on the overpass.

Drivers on eastbound Ina Road wanting to turn onto I-10 west were forced to continue down Ina Road, do a U-turn and then return to the overpass to make a right turn onto I-10.

Sgt. Pridgett said police expected it could take several hours before the roadway was cleaned and cleared.

