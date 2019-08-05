Sheriff’s department asking for help finding car break-in suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in tracking down car break-in suspect. They tell us he targeted an early morning workout class.
The break-in happened in April in the parking lot of Orange Theory near Ina and Oracl roads. PCSD says the suspect broke a window on a car between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. qhile the owner was in a workout class. The suspect rummaged through the car and stole several credit cards.
Investigators say he then went to a Fry’s Store down the street and purchased $800 worth of gift cards. The cameras at the store were able to capture video of the suspect buying the gift cards.
He is described as white, in his mid 20s and he has a tattoo on his left biceps. If you have any information about this case your asked to call 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.