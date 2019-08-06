ACTION DAY: Expect storms, cooler weather this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared Action Days for Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 10-11, because of increased chances for thunderstorms.
SATURDAY ACTION DAY
There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and storms across southern Arizona. Most of this will take place in the afternoon but we could have some lingering morning showers and storms from the night before.
We have a good shot of seeing widespread activity with the possibility of some isolated strong storms. The biggest threats will be heavy downpours. Of course, we’re not ruling out gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning.
SUNDAY ACTION DAY
We’ll have another day of widespread storms and rain possible. Heavy downpours and street flooding will be the biggest threat due to the ground being saturated in some spots. Morning and afternoon showers and storms will be possible again!
TUESDAY NIGHT: Any storms end. Party cloudy with overnight lows falling in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 30 percent chance of storms with a high of 100.
THURSDAY: 30 percent chance storms. Highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs get into the mid 90s.
SATURDAY (ACTION DAY): 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY (ACTION DAY): Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: 20 percent chance of storms with highs in the upper 90s.
