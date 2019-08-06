Center for Biological Diversity and others file injunction to stop border wall

“Every American should be outraged that the border wall in Arizona will be built across some of our most iconic national wildlife refuges and national park lands,” said Bryan Bird, southwest representative for Defenders of Wildlife. “If the wall is constructed through these spectacular landscapes it will disrupt migration for animals like the Mexican gray wolf, the jaguar, the Sonoran pronghorn and the bighorn sheep. It will tear through lands so precious that Congress chose to protect them for all American’s posterity and enjoyment. Defenders will continue to fight to stop this abuse.”