FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances on the rise as temps fall!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After record breaking heat to kick off the work week, temps are on their way down! Along with the cooler temps, we’ll see storm chances rise!
TUESDAY: 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. A high of 102F expected.
TONIGHT: Any storms end. Party cloudy with overnight lows falling in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of storms with a high of 100F.
THURSDAY: 30% chance storms. Highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs get into the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: 20% chance of storms with highs in the upper 90s.
