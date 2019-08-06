FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances on the rise as temps fall!

By Stephanie Waldref | August 6, 2019 at 3:55 AM MST - Updated August 6 at 3:55 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After record breaking heat to kick off the work week, temps are on their way down! Along with the cooler temps, we’ll see storm chances rise!

TUESDAY: 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. A high of 102F expected.

TONIGHT: Any storms end. Party cloudy with overnight lows falling in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of storms with a high of 100F.

THURSDAY: 30% chance storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs get into the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 20% chance of storms with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.