Founder of homeless veterans camp Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man who claimed to have found a child sex trafficking ring in Tucson is behind bars for at least the fourth time in two years.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer was arrested early Monday, Aug. 5, for allegedly damaging water barrels meant for migrants.
The 40-year-old Meyer, who is also known as Lewis Arthur, is facing two counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of misdemeanor criminal damage and theft.
A PCSD spokesperson said the investigation began in mid-July when the department received multiple reports of barrels on private property in the Three Points and Arivaca areas being vandalized.
The barrels are owned by Humane Borders, a group that places water stations in the deserts of southern Arizona to help migrants crossing into the United States.
In April, KOLD News 13 told you about how the barrels are frequently damaged.
Around 10 a.m. Monday, deputies received a report of suspicious individuals in the desert area near Three Points.
The PCSD spokesperson said deputies found and arrested Meyer. As of noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, he was being being held in the Pima County Jail on a $4,450 bond.
This isn't Meyer's first run-in with law enforcement.
In December 2018, Meyer was arrested on charges of charges of disorderly conduct and residential picketing.
Authorities said he went to a woman’s Avra Valley home and yelled several accusation at her from the road. He livestreamed the encounter on his Facebook page.
In May 2018, Meyer claimed a homeless camp on property owned by Cemex near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road was proof of child sex and human trafficking in the Tucson area.
In July 2018, he was arrested at the Cemex property on a trespassing charge.
At the same time, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for an assault charge.
In August 2017, Arthur was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
