Healing after mass shooting takes years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When eight people were killed and 13 injured in Tucson on January 8, 2011, it was considered at the time, one of the worst mass shootings in the country.
“Today, it doesn’t make the top 23,” said Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.
The ensuring eight years has seen dozens of mass shootings, many of them far eclipsing the number of deaths here.
“I pray every night or knock on wood that it doesn’t happen again,” he said.
“Healing will take years,” said Pam Simon, on of those seriously wounded in the shooting. “I know people are heartbroken, I know exactly what will happen.”
Simon was in Washington, D.C. at a conference for shooting victims, not far from the White House, when the crowd of 2,000 heard about the mass killing in El Paso, Texas.
When the initial shock work off, “there were hugs and tears,” she said.
But it was a different reaction when they learned of the shooting in Dayton, Ohio Sunday morning.
“It’s a punch in the gut,” she said. “It’s just a reaction, you just go numb.”
“The after the race conversation is not one any city wants to have,” Rothschild said. “The harder conversation is how do we stop them in the first place.”
The Mayor said “it’s a the forefront of every large city mayor,” and its a concern all big city mayors are faced with.
“A campaign to stop them can be 99.9 percent effective,” he said. “It just takes that one person.”
Rothschild has helped other communities who have gone through the same tragedy.
The Mayor of Aurora Colorado called him after its mass shooting. The two got together at the next Conference of Mayors to talk about it. The ground swelled to more Mayors and before long they published a booklet and policy statement issued by the Conference.
But Rothschild considers himself fortunate because Tucson is a community that has a rich tradition of coming together.
“It depends a lot, in our experience of the strength and soul of the community to begin with,” he said. “We had the kind of community that cares and has a good sense of social cohesion.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.