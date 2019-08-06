Inaugural Tucson Woman’s Fair draws thousands

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first ever Tucson Woman’s Fair drew thousands to the Tucson Expo Center Saturday.
“It’s a family, women, event that just is here for Tucson,” organizer Denise McDowell said.
More than 60 vendors made up of non-profits and local businesses got the chance to showcase what they can do for women and the entire community during the six hour event.
McDowell is a breast cancer survivor, and after being diagnosed, she found it hard to find support.
She decided no woman should go through a health or resource struggle alone.
“I found it difficult for non-profit organizations to really get their voice out in the community,” says McDowell. "It gives me goosebumps to see the exposure people are getting. People are enjoying their time, enjoying their time with their families.
The free event had 2,500 pre-tickets for raffle prizes donated by local businesses were given away; they quickly sold out.
Barbara McClure runs Impact of Southern Arizona, one of the non-profits that received a free booth for the event. The organization helps to stabilize families, support senior independence, and get people out of poverty.
"We've been here 20 years, but people don't always know about us," says McClure, who believes events like these are key to non-profits old and new to get the exposure they need.
"The idea of coming out to reach thousands of different people, women who have businesses here, it's just a lot of great ways to connect with people."
“It is far beyond what I ever imagine,” said McDowell. Alongside local and federal organizations, thousands of women are finding the resources they have been looking for.
“Its’s doing everything I had hoped it would do,” said McDowell.
If you missed out, the organizers are planning a winter Woman’s Fair on December 7.
