Pedestrian struck on Stone Avenue near Pima Community College

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Pima Community College on Monday night, Aug. 5.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the man was struck at 10 p.m. on Stone Avenue between Drachman Street and Speedway Boulevard.
The driver stayed at the scene.
Police are still investigating to determine the circumstances that contributed to the collision.
