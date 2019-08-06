Tucson mom pleads guilty to child abuse charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday Aug. 5, Kimberly Gail Self pleaded guilty to two child abuse felonies after her 7-month-old son died from his injuries in 2016.
On Dec. 3, 2016 Kimberly’s son, Victor, died in a local hospital from severe skull fractures and brain bleeding. The Tucson Police Department said the injuries appeared non-accidental.
According to the interim complaint, Self had previously refused to get Victor medical help when he needed it.
According to TPD, Self’s 3-year-old was taken from the home at the time of Victor’s death and was reported to have medical issues directly related to neglect and abuse while under her care.
Self pleaded guilty to Child Abuse, Death or Serious Physical Injury Likely and Child Abuse, Non-Death or Serious Physical Injury.
Sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16.
