Tucson officer breaks window, rescues kitten from hot car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pet owner was cited after a Tucson Police Officer spotted a kitten locked inside a car in a Midtown parking lot Saturday.
Emily De Palma shared the video from the Walmart parking lot off Wetmore Road near Stone. The Tucson Police Department said it happened just before 1 p.m.
Pima Animal Care Center Public Information Officer Nikki Reck said the TPD Officer was doing courtesy patrol when he saw the kitten in the hot car.
According to De Palma, the temperature was 103-degrees at the time of the rescue.
In April Northwest Fire District Capt. Brian Keeley said the temperature can rise inside your car in a matter of minutes, even if you are parked in the shade.
“Tinted windows, crack in the car has absolutely no affect what so ever on the interior temperature," Keeley said. “Even on an 80-degree day, you can still be looking at upwards of 120 degrees."
“For a child or an animal, they can’t adapt to the heat as well, so it can be very deadly, very quick,” Keeley said.
Reck said PACC impounded the kitten on behalf of the TPD.
