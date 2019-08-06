Would a ‘sanctuary city’ status put a target on Tucson?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An attack on the Hispanic community in El Paso has Tucson activists standing firm on the need for ‘sanctuary city’ status.
Police believe the suspected shooter shared a hate-filled ‘manifesto’ before the attack.
“This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” the author wrote in the second sentence of the document, titled “The Inconvenient Truth.”
“In short, immigration can only be detrimental to the future of America," continued in the four-page ‘manifesto.’
Zaira Livier said she hasn’t read the manifesto allegedly posted by the suspected shooter.
The director of the People’s Defense Initiative said the mass shooting is a tragic testament in the group’s push to turn Tucson into a safe refuge for migrants.
Livier called reports of victims hiding because they were afraid to talk to police while getting help a “national shame."
“It’s the perfect example of why sanctuary policies matter," said Livier. "Victims who were shot and hurt and afraid to come forward. And even with as many reassurances as they are getting, people are still afraid.”
The ‘reassurances’ she referred to were the tweets like this one from Customs and Border Protection.
“People are afraid. Our initiative addresses that," said Livier. "It addresses and provides safety in locations like hospitals and clinics.”
Livier said Tucson’s “immigrant-welcoming” label doesn’t include those places those places now, just schools.
“Why is ‘immigrant friendly’ no longer good enough? Because it is no longer good enough. We’re moving into a different stage," said Livier.
Instead of worrying of what could happened, Tucson Families Free and Together filed petitions last month. The initiative has qualified for the November ballot.
A challenge was filed by several plaintiffs, with the support of the Pima County Republican Party, in Superior Court last month.
Livier is hopeful voters will have the chance to approve the sanctuary status come Fall.
“We need to have protections in place to protect the most vulnerable in our community," she said.
Even with the President condemning the violent act Monday morning, Livier said the words from “The Inconvenient Truth” and the words coming from the White House are why the People’s Defense Initiative needs to fight in ‘today’s world.’
“It’s heartbreaking, but this is the reality that we live in the United States at this moment and this is why this issue is so important," said Livier.
“So no, sanctuary is not a concern of being targeted. The real concern is the Trump Administration. The real concern is home-bred white terrorism and this is exactly why we understand sanctuary to be important," Livier added.
In a social media post, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus shared his opinion on the initiative. In an article, Chief Magnus urged Tucsonans to not vote for the initiative.
The Tucson Police Officers Association echoed his words.
The city and Association worried about losing access to federal grant money and resources.
While the term 'sanctuary city’ has a broad definition, according to the Center for Immigration Studies:
“Sanctuary jurisdictions have laws, ordinances, regulations, or other practices that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield criminals from ICE —either by refusing to or prohibiting agencies from complying with ICE detainers, denying ICE access to incarcerated aliens, or otherwise obstructing communications between local and federal immigration officers.”
