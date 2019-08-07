Accused cop killer David Murillo pleads guilty to all charges to avoid death penalty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man accused of killing a Nogales police officer last year pleaded guilty to all charges Wednesday, Aug. 7, to avoid the death penalty.
David Ernesto Murillo, of Tempe, pleaded guilty to 39 charges in connection with the fatal shooting of officer Jesus Cordova in April 2018. Prosecutors had planned on pursuing the death penalty, but dropped it in exchange for the guilty plea.
Three of the charges carry a sentence of natural life in prison and Murillo will be sentenced at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Murillo’s charges include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, criminal damage, fleeing law enforcement, vehicle theft, impersonating a peace officer and illegally firing a weapon. Authorities said he carjacked six vehicles during a crime spree.
The incident began in the 2900 Block of North Grand Avenue, when officers were called to the scene about a carjacking.
The NPD said Cordova found the car quickly and tried to pull Murillo over. Murillo allegedly exited the vehicle and fired an AR-15 at Cordova.
There was no shortage of support for the slain officer’s family following the shooting. Hundreds of people attended the vigil and funeral for Cordova while several groups hosted fundraising events or memorials.
Less than a month after the shooting, Cordova’s wife Alyssa penned a letter to the community to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support.
In August 2018, Alyssa gave birth healthy baby boy and named him Jesús Manuel Cordova II.
