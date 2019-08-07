K9 discovers 207 packages of meth at immigration checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered 227 pounds of meth hidden in a vehicle early Saturday morning at the I-19 immigration checkpoint north of Nogales.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents referred a Toyota Sequoia for inspection just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning after a Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle. The dog’s nose led agents to 207 packages of meth hidden in the doors, quarter panels, floor compartments, and the spare tire.
Agents arrested the driver, a 31-year-old woman from Tucson. The vehicle and narcotics were seized. The woman, drugs, and the SUV were turned over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for further processing and investigation.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
