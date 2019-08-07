La Cholla project could affect drop-off at 2 Amphi schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents at some Amphitheater schools should expect delays because of road construction as school begins Thursday, Aug. 8.
La Cholla Boulevard, which serves as an important access road to Wilson K-8 and Ironwood Ridge High School, is being widened from Tangerine Road in Oro Valley south to Overton Road.
Drivers should expect backups especially during student drop-off times in the morning and afternoon.
The Oro Valley Police Department is advising people to take Thornydale Road or La Cañada Drive as alternates or give themselves extra time to limit delays.
This week, the town of Oro Valley will shift traffic near the entrance of Wilson K-8, 2330 W. Glover Road, as crews have finished paving a lane on the west side of La Cholla. Additionally, crews will adjust traffic signals at Tangerine.
Police say the area has become problematic, and that they receive many complaints from construction workers.
The town has installed signs that say “Slow Down My Dad Works Here” to get people to slow down in the 25 and 15 MPH zones.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.