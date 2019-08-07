Man arrested after “strange call” at Walmart in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police responded to a scary situation for Walmart shoppers early Tuesday morning.
Lt. Samual Almodova, Public Information Officer for the Sahuarita Police Department, said several officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at the Walmart on South Nogales Highway around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to SPD, the manager reported a man walking around the store wearing a full-faced motorcycle helmet and backpack. The manager told officers he asked the man to remove the helmet several times, but the man, later identified as Freedom Pfaendler, refused.
The store manager also told officers that customers were “kinda freaking out” by the guy, especially in lieu of what happened in El Paso over the weekend, according to Lt. Almodova.
“Just a strange call,” said Lt. Almodova. “After this weekend, people had more of a heightened sense.”
Pfaendler was charged with disorderly conduct and booked in the Pima County Jail.
“You never know when you are going to start having copycats,” said Lt. Almodova. “I was on during this time and heard the radio traffic ... my sense of awareness went up."
Lt. Almodova added the department has been practicing and going through active shooter training for the last three years.
“We’re hoping we never have to do anything, but if there is an event we will be ready for it,” said Lt. Almodova.
