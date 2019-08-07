National Night Out: Serving the community, one scoop at a time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a busy night for law enforcement in Pima County Tuesday, for all the right reasons.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Tucson Police Department hosted 'National Night Out’ events at several locations.
‘National Night Out’ is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.
“People often see us at their worst times, but we are here all the time and we’re not just here to serve the community, we’re a part of the community, too," said Deputy James Allerton with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
On the south side, deputies and officers set up shop outside and behind the counter of the Baskin-Robbins on Valencia Road.
One mother said the the small event can make all the difference in perception of law enforcement.
“Right now, I just feel like they should be able to have this to feel safe," said Amy Valenzuele, at the event with her two sons. “I don’t want my kids to feel like they need to be scared of them. I think they need to feel safe when it comes to law enforcement.
Millions of neighbors take part in ‘National Night Out’ across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases on the first Tuesday in August.
Kaitlin Kimberling admitted her family stopped for the ice cream, but stuck around for more.
“You know, some kids are scared, others don’t know when to go for a cop for help," said Kimberling.
Kimberling said her son, Cameron, wants to be a police officer when he grows up, on most days. The five-year-old got the chance to sit on a PCSD motorcycle with a smile on his face.
His mom watched the lights shining into a future that could be in law enforcement.
“Being able to be out here and just to see how they react with everybody in the public definitely gives them a sense of security and if something does happen, they can say ‘I’m comfortable calling 911,'" said Kimberling.
The night was really all about being “Ready to Protect and Proud to Serve" a smile with each scoop or a start to a short conversation.
“Just to talk to people, to let people know that we are here and to create some of the connections that we think are important," said Allerton.
With it, a sweet sense of security, instead of crime, highlighted in the community.
