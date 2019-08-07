One detained following lockdown at high school in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was detained during a lockdown at Santa Rita High in Tucson Wednesday, Aug. 7, according to city police.
The Tucson Police Department said the incident began around 9 a.m. when the school received a message that claimed two students may have weapons or contraband on them.
The lockdown began around 11:15 a.m. and was lifted less than an hour later. The Tucson Unified School District said it was a soft lockdown and all the students were safe in their classrooms.
The TPD did not say if the detained person is a student at the school.
