Police: Woman arrested after crashing stolen ambulance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was taken into custody after stealing an ambulance from the Phoenix Fire Station, according to police.
Authorities say 29-year-old Kimberly Vasich climbed the fence of the fire station and stole the vehicle around 1 a.m.
Vasich drove the ambulance to the area of 1200 West Madison Street and didn’t stop for Phoenix police officers.
Vasich continued driving and collided into a chain link fence near South 9th Avenue, where she was taken into custody. She was not injured, police say.
Vasich was taken into custody and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail and charged with criminal trespass, burglary and theft of means of transportation.
