Rural Metro Fire rescues cat trapped in engine compartment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro firefighters from station 71 rescued a cat trapped in the engine compartment of a vehicle on Tuesday.
A resident called first responders after finding a cat trapped in the engine compartment of their car.
Upon arrival, crews found the cat crammed so deep under the hood of the vehicle, that it was unable to climb out.
After disassembling engine components, crews were able to free the cat with only minor injuries.
