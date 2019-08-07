Safe Kids Summer: August is drowning impact awareness month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As August begins, first responders in southern Arizona want to remind people about swim safety.
August is designated as Drowning Impact Awareness month, a time to highlight the dangers of swimming and to help families affected by drowning cope.
“It’s very devastating to these families whether the outcome is a death or whether they survive and they have disabilities. It has a huge impact on our community," said Tracy Koslowski.
Koslowski works with the Drexel Heights Fire District but is also a longtime advocate of swim safety as part of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona.
"We want to recognize those families and say we’re here with you and we’re going to keep this message alive so that this doesn’t happen to anyone else," she says.
She says they see more water-related incidents in August. Although it could be multiple factors, she points to back to school distractions and lax pool rules at the end of summer as possible reasons.
First responders are urging you to remember the ABCs of swim safety:
A - Adult Supervision
B - Barriers
C - Classes (swim lessons and CPR)
