Sun Tran makes minor tweak to bus, shuttle schedules

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you take a Sun Tran bus or shuttle, there are some schedule changes you need to know about.
Sun Tran officials said they tweak the schedule once or twice a year after getting feedback from drivers and riders.
The most recent changes, which go in effect Sunday, Aug. 11, only include adding stops or slightly altering arrival times. No routes will be removed or added.
Sun Tran said passengers can find updated route schedules and fare information online and in Sun Tran’s Route Booklets, located on transit vehicles and at various locations throughout Tucson.
The changes include the following:
- Routes 3, 6, 15, 16, 22, 23, and 37 have weekday schedule adjustments.
- Routes 4, 29 and 50 have weekend schedule adjustments.
- Routes 12 and 25 have both weekday and Saturday schedule adjustments.
- Route 27 has Saturday schedule adjustments.
- Route 34 has weekday schedule adjustments. The North Gate bus stop at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is no longer a time point; however, Route 34 will still pick-up/drop-off passengers at this stop.
- Route 104X (Marana-Downtown) has weekday schedule adjustments and a new stop on Ina Road at Starcommerce Way.
- Route 105X (Foothills-Downtown) has weekday schedule adjustments and added a scheduled time point on Territory Drive at Kolb Road.
- Routes 201X and 203X (service to Aero Park) have weekday schedule adjustments and added a new stop on Raytheon Parkway at World View Enterprises, Inc.
- Route 204X (Marana-Aero Park) has weekday schedule adjustments and new stops on Ina Road at Starcommerce Way and on Raytheon Parkway at World View Enterprises, Inc.
- Route 412 (Thornydale/River) has southbound schedule adjustments and added an optional stop on Linda Vista Boulevard at Camino de Oeste.
- Route 413 (Marana/I-10) has returned routing to Ina Road due to completion of the I-10 interchange project.
- Route 421 (Green Valley/Sahuarita) has added an optional stop on Duval Mine Road at La Cañada Drive. On northbound trips, the stop will serve the Sahuarita Palms Plaza and Northwest Urgent Care. On southbound trips, the stop will serve the Del Coronado Apartments.
- Route 430 (Tucson Estates) has added a scheduled time point on Irvington Road at the Spectrum Mall.
- Green Valley Dial-a-Ride has added an optional stop on I-19 Frontage Road at W. Arivaca Road. Service will have one pick-up in the morning and one drop-off in the afternoon. This is part of a RTA pilot program to serve the Arivaca and Amado communities.
