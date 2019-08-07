U of A study aims to help firefighters reduce cancer risks

“Understanding how exposures lead to cancer can help with the workers compensation cases so that when firefighters get cancer, we know that it’s work related and they can get workers compensation it can help with that." explained Dr. Burgess "And it can also help us figure out ways to prevent cancer from occurring. So if we know these changes we can work to find ways to either stop or reverse these changes. So that’s work we’ve already done, it’s already published and we’re continuing to do some more advanced work there and again that’s something that hadn’t been looked at in other places.”