FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Good chances of storms as we head into the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm chances are on their way up! Expect scattered to widespread storms Friday and Saturday
THURSDAY: 40% chance storms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Rain dwindles. Party cloudy with overnight lows falling in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs get into the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: 20% chance of storms with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 101F.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.
