KOLD News 13 earns eight Emmy nominations
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 8, 2019 at 3:18 PM MST - Updated August 8 at 3:25 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The news and marketing teams at KOLD News 13 have been nominated for eight regional Emmy awards.

The 42nd annual Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards will be Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Omni Montelucia Resort in Phoenix.

We have been nominated in the following categories:

BEST NEWSCAST

KOLD News At 10: producer Colleen Menadier, director Alisa Daggett Lindberg, writer Angelica Carrillo, sports reporter Damien Alameda and graphic artist Raul Hernandez.

GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORT

Political Potholes by reporter Bud Foster.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

Chorizo And Eggs by reporter Heather Janssen and photographer Paul Durrant.

RELIGION

Peace In The Old Pueblo by reporter Heather Janssen and photographer Paul Durrant.

MAGAZINE PROGRAM

The Last Craftsmen: Stewart Boot Company by producer/director/cinematographer Jordan Glenn, producer/cinematographer Matthew Van Hoesen and producer/cinematographer Dave Levin.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

REPORTER

Bud Foster

PHOTOGRAPHER

AZ Weekend cinematographers Matthew Van Hoesen and Jordan Glenn.

WRITER

Heather Janssen

