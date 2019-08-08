KOLD News 13 earns eight Emmy nominations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The news and marketing teams at KOLD News 13 have been nominated for eight regional Emmy awards.
The 42nd annual Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards will be Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Omni Montelucia Resort in Phoenix.
We have been nominated in the following categories:
KOLD News At 10: producer Colleen Menadier, director Alisa Daggett Lindberg, writer Angelica Carrillo, sports reporter Damien Alameda and graphic artist Raul Hernandez.
Political Potholes by reporter Bud Foster.
Chorizo And Eggs by reporter Heather Janssen and photographer Paul Durrant.
Peace In The Old Pueblo by reporter Heather Janssen and photographer Paul Durrant.
The Last Craftsmen: Stewart Boot Company by producer/director/cinematographer Jordan Glenn, producer/cinematographer Matthew Van Hoesen and producer/cinematographer Dave Levin.
AZ Weekend cinematographers Matthew Van Hoesen and Jordan Glenn.
