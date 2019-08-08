Marana police looking to identify suspect in credit card theft case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Police Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a suspect who they believe is using stolen credit cards.
According to authorities, the woman pictured broke into a locker at an LA Fitness in Marana, stole a purse and credit cards and used them, charging over $1,000 on the cards in stores located in Marana and Oro Valley.
She is believed by police to drive the blue vehicle pictured.
If any one has any information on the suspect’s identity, please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.