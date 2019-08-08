2 parents in custody after road rage shooting outside elementary school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two parents are in custody after a road rage incident led to a shooting in the parking lot of a Montgomery elementary school Thursday morning, according to Montgomery police.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, the road-rage incident happened as two vehicles were pulling into the parking lot of Blount Elementary School. During the dispute, one parent pulled out a gun and shot at the other parent, Williams said.
The target of the shooting ran inside the school for safety, according to Montgomery Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Martha Earnhardt.
Montgomery Public School spokesperson Tom Salter said the suspect also went into the school and handed the gun over to office staff. The gun was then secured in the school safe and the suspect waited in the office until officers arrived.
Officers later took both parents who were involved into custody, Williams said. No one was injured in the shooting, but a vehicle was damaged.
The names of the parents have not been released and it is not clear what charges they will face. Williams says officers are still working to determine exactly what happened.
The shooting happened as parents were dropping children off for the start of the school day.
While the school was placed on a brief lock down, Salter says operations have returned to normal. Parents were allowed to choose whether they wanted their child to attend school today.
“It is in my opinion that the more normal the day for the child, the better,” Salter said. “If you feel that it is really necessary to come get your child, you are welcome to do so.”
Salter says the school system holds meetings about safety and what to do in situations like this. Both staff and students undergo training.
“You’re never 100 percent prepared for any situation or tragedy, but I think the system worked today,” Salter said.
Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Ann Roy Moore spoke with Anchor Tonya Terry about the shooting.
“We tell children guns don’t solve problems, but we also have to get our adults to culturally understand, that’s not how you do it,” Moore said.
Moore said she found out about the shooting from a parent who works in the school district’s central office and has a child who goes to Blount.
“She called me and said there is a guy who is shooting and I see him and she gave me the details,” Moore said. “I asked her who she had called and she said she called our head of security and 911.”
Moore said she felt the situation was under control quickly and the safety plan was followed through.
“Every year you have a safety plan. At this time of the year your safety plan carries over,” Moore said. “You know what it is, we all know what we are supposed to do and how we are supposed to do it and we have people in place who understand the plan.”
Despite Thursday’s shooting, Moore says she feel students are safe and the school system’s plan is working.
“We feel safe right now with all of our elementary schools. If we can gauge it and know what is going to happen, we intercept if at all possible,” Moore said.
Moore said about a third of the students decided to stay in school after the shooting. Thursday was the third day of the school year for Montgomery Public Schools.
