Return of the Mermaids is back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “As a shop keeper, summers kind of a little slow and boring,” said Lizzie Mead, owner of Silver Sea Jewelry and organizer of The Return of the Mermaids Festival.
Mead has a love for mermaids. Her hair is green, blue and purple—mermaid hair as she calls it.
“I’m mermaid obsessed,” said Mead. “I thought I wanted to be a mermaid as a little kid. I thought it was a job you could have.”
So, a few years ago she decided to arrange the Return of Mermaids to put a little splash in the summer lull. For six years the event has grown, to now, almost as big as it can get. She wanted a space for everyone to come and be themselves.
“It’s very family friendly up until about 9pm, that’s when the kids should go home,” said Mead.
New to the event this year is a treasure hunt along Fourth Avenue. Complete with a map and some mermaid treasure, the hunt is open to 200 children.
Things get started on Saturday, August 10 at 3 p.m. There will be a parade and the usual events.
