Returning students at one Amphi school find new space to dream it, create it

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 13,000 students head back to class for the first day of school in Amphitheater Public Schools on Thursday, Aug. 8.
The students at Painted Sky Elementary will find a special new classroom.
Over the summer the school converted an old classroom into a maker space, which gives the students a place to dream it and then create it. The room is stocked with bins and bins of supplies.
The principal of school says the space lets the students use their minds to be creative and innovative.
The students will spend at least one day a week in the maker space classroom.
Painted Sky is the fourth school in the district to have a maker space.
