Sunnyside holds on to stay alive in San Berdu

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cristobal “Damian” Lorta hit a pair of home runs Wednesday night to deliver Sunnyside to an 8-6 win over Bonita (Southern California) and one step closer to their dreams of a berth in the Little League World Series.
Sunnyside (10-1) will have the day off in San Bernardino, California on Thursday and await the loser of the West Regional semifinal game between Sacramento (Northern California) and Maui (Hawaii).
Friday night’s Elimination Final will be played broadcast by ESPN with first pitch at 6 p.m. Tucson time.
Lorta’s first home run, a three-run shot in the 3rd, helped power a five-run Sunnyside inning. He has four jacks in the regional tournament and seven this post-season.
Lorta pitched a pitched a no-hitter on July 22 to lead the South Siders to a 10-0 victory over Mesa Red Mountain in the Little League Majors state championship game.
Majors is the division that filters into the prestigious Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania (August 15-25).
District 8 champion Sierra Vista went 4-2 at the state tournament while District 5 champion Canyon View finished 0-2.
The championship for the Sunnyside Majors Baseball team was the third state title this summer for the South Siders who also claimed titles in the Juniors and Seniors divisions.
Sunnyside is trying to become the first Tucson Little League to reach Williamsport since Tucson International played in the LLWS in 1986.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.