Wildcats guard Brandon Williams to miss entire season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats will have to play this season without one of their double-digit scorers.
The school said sophomore Brandon Williams is out following knee surgery.
“I want to thank my family, fans and the Arizona Basketball program for their continued support,” Williams said. “I’ve overcome obstacles before in my life and will work with our strength and medical staffs to overcome this one. I’m dedicated to continuing my work in the classroom as a student, and I look forward to supporting my teammates and coaches as I spend this season focusing on my health.”
Williams, an honorable mention on the Pac-12 all-freshman team, averaged 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last year.
"Brandon is one of the most talented guards we have recruited during my tenure as head coach at Arizona,”said Wildcats head coach Sean Miller said. “A year ago, Brandon quickly became one of our team’s best players and one of the Pac-12’s most exciting freshmen. The news of Brandon’s season-ending surgery is beyond disheartening. All of us that comprise Brandon’s Arizona Basketball family, as well as our own loyal and passionate fan base, will rally around him and support him as he begins his journey to recovery.”
Williams, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard from Los Angeles, started 21 games for the Wildcats as they went 17-15 and missed the NCAA tournament.
