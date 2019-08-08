2 wins from Williamsport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunnyside needs two more victories to reach the pinnacle of Little League Baseball, the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The South Siders will attempt to take the first of those two steps Friday night when they face Roseville (Northern California-Sacramento) in the West Regional Elimination Final.
The game will be broadcast by ESPN with first pitch at 6 p.m. Tucson time. The winner plays for the West championship on Saturday in this modified double-elimination tournament.
Maui (Hawaii) awaits in the championship game after a 13-3 win Thursday night over Roseville. Hawaii is the reigning Little League World Series champions, although last year’s title was won by Honolulu Little League. This year’s Hawaii is represented by Central Maui Little League in Wailuku.
Sunnyside (10-1) had he day off in San Bernardino, California on Thursday after beating Southern California 8-6 in an elimination game on Wednesday.
Cristobal “Damian” Lorta hit a pair of home runs in the game, his first home run, a three-run shot in the 3rd, helped power a five-run Sunnyside inning. He has four jacks in the regional tournament and seven this post-season.
Lorta pitched a pitched a no-hitter on July 22 to lead the South Siders to a 10-0 victory over Mesa Red Mountain in the Little League Majors state championship game.
Majors is the division that filters into the prestigious Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania (August 15-25).
District 8 champion Sierra Vista went 4-2 at the state tournament while District 5 champion Canyon View finished 0-2.
The championship for the Sunnyside Majors Baseball team was the third state title this summer for the South Siders who also claimed titles in the Juniors and Seniors divisions.
Sunnyside is trying to become the first Tucson Little League to reach Williamsport since Tucson International played in the LLWS in 1986.
