Amphi Foundation supports teachers with increased grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Amphi Foundation distributed $250 Classroom Startup Grants to 30 new teachers joining the Amphi District for their first year of teaching.
The grants were distributed July 31 at the district’s new teacher orientation. The Foundation is just getting started with supporting teachers during this new school year. In September classroom grants totaling up to $20,000 will be given away throughout the district.
“As the Foundation continues working toward our mission, we believe that teachers are the key to promoting academic excellence.” – Leah Noreng, Executive Director, Amphi Foundation.
Each year The Amphi Foundation distributes new classroom grants to incoming first year teachers. The Foundation was pleased to be able to raise the dollar amounts of those grants given to first year teacher coming into the district this year to $250 from $200 in previous years.
“These Classroom Startup Grants support our newest teachers, but our hope is that with increased community investment we can expand and differentiate our support to include all teachers in the Amphi Family.” – Leah Noreng, Executive Director, Amphi Foundation.
In addition to grants to new teachers, the Amphi Foundation will be awarding up to $20,000 in Classroom Grants to Amphi teachers this fall. Funding for these programs comes from community support, and the Amphi Foundation would like to extend special gratitude to Angel Charity for Children for investing in the Amphi Foundation’s programs and services by awarding a grant to the Amphi Foundation earlier this year.
The Amphi Foundation’s mission is to promote academic excellence through the expansion of resources that enrich the education, development and well-being of the students of the Amphitheater Public School District.
