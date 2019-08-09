Arizona Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan announces retirement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The director of the Arizona Department of Corrections is stepping down.
According to AZ Family, Charles Ryan emailed a retirement announcement to his staff Friday. His last day is Friday, Sept. 13.
According to the ADC website, Ryan has 41 years of experience in the field of corrections.
The ADC has come under heavy scrutiny in recent months after leaked videos raised concerns about prison safety.
And Ryan has faced growing pressure from civil rights advocates who started a "Fire Chuck Ryan" campaign over alleged inhumane conditions in prisons.
A judge last year found Ryan in contempt for failing to follow through on promises to improve inmate health care, and the state was fined $1.4 million. The judge has threatened further fines.
Earlier this year, AZ Family reported the department was rocked by revelations inmates at the Lewis prison complex near Phoenix were able to open locked cell doors and attack corrections officers and other prisoners.
Ryan made no reference to the controversy in Friday’s email.
