Cats are golden at Pan-Am games

TUCSON, Ariz. - It was a fabulous Thursday in Lima Peru at the Pan American Games for the Arizona Wildcats.
Two of UA’s tracksters stood at the top of the podium the accept gold medals around their neck.
Sage Watson (UA ’17), running for her native Canada, took the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 55.16 edging American Anna Cockrell.
The race was appealed after the finish but after a lengthy review, Watson’s victory stood.
It was Watson 2nd straight victory in her signature event. She won the Canadian national championship on July 25.
Carlos Villareal (UA ’19), competing for Mexico, pulled out the victory in the men’s 1500 meters with a time of 3:39.93.
It was the fitting finish to what has been an up and down season for Villareal.
After posting one of the top times in the nation (3:37.22) early in the collegiate season, the distance star struggled to find consistency.
He finished 4th at the Pac-12 Championships (3:50.74), won the West Regional meet (3:39.67) before dropping to 20th at the NCAA Championships (3:48.54).
Also competing in Lima on Thursday was Karla Teran (UA ’20), who finished seventh in the high jump, competing for Mexico.
Jordan Geist (UA ’21) was the first Wildcat to medal at the games on Wednesday when he won a silver medal in the shot put (20.67) for the United States.
