FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect storms this weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref | August 9, 2019 at 4:34 AM MST - Updated August 9 at 4:34 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm chances are on their way up! Expect scattered to widespread storms Friday and Saturday

FRIDAY: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as highs get into the mid 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: 40% chance of rain. Party cloudy with overnight lows falling in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning with chances falling through the day. Highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 20% chance of storms with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 101F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.

THURSDAY: 10% chance of storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

