FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect storms this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm chances are on their way up! Expect scattered to widespread storms Friday and Saturday
FRIDAY: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as highs get into the mid 90s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: 40% chance of rain. Party cloudy with overnight lows falling in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning with chances falling through the day. Highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: 20% chance of storms with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 101F.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.
THURSDAY: 10% chance of storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.
